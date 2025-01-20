NIGHTWISH Premier Official Lyric Video For "The Antikythera Mechanism"

Nightwish have released the official lyric video for "The Antikythera Mechanism", featured on their new album, Yesterwynde, released last September via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below:

Nightwish recently released the official full "making of" documentary on Yesterwynde.

A message states: "From early demo playback sessions in hotel rooms all across the world during the Human. :||: Nature. world tour to the remote rehearsal sessions in a cabin in Röskö, from Floor Jansen delivering stunning vocal performances at her home studio to the orchestral recordings at Abbey Road Studios in London - this 45-minutes documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen details the long way of transforming the ideas, stories and songs of Tuomas into Yesterwynde!"

Yesterwynde will receive its symphonic world premiere by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra. A third performance has been added on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Yesterday, the band revealed: "Due to high demand, we’ve just released a third Nightwish Yesterwynde Orchestral concert for Saturday, August 30, 2025. Ticket sales start tomorrow on Friday, December 20, at 9 AM (Finnish time). Grab your tickets quickly before they’re gone (with the wynde)! Nightwish’s Yesterwynde album will have its orchestral world premiere at Tampere Hall, Finland in August 2025. The music will be performed by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, the Tampere Opera Choir, and a children's choir."

Consult the post below for ticket details:

Yesterwynde is available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"Yesterwynde" lyric video:

"Lanternlight" video:

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands" lyric video:

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

"The Day Of..."

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)