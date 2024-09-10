NIGHTWISH Release New Single "An Ocean Of Strange Islands"; Lyric Video

In anticipation of their upcoming tenth studio album, Yesterwynde, Finnish symphonic metal veterans, Nightwish, share a new song today.

A message states: "The song, 'An Ocean Of Strange Islands', gives you sheer heaviness with its massive guitars, epic orchestrations, and phenomenal vocals by Floor Jansen. Classic Nightwish at its best! 'An Ocean Of Strange Islands' takes us on the ultimate musical island-hopping adventure, reminding the adventurer that happiness is most joyous when shared."

Stream the single here, and watch a lyric video below:

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands" is the third single from Yesterwynde, which will see the light of the day on September 20.

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

"The Day Of..."

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)