NIGHTWISH Reveal MARKO HIETALA's Replacement For Session Work And Human. :||: Nature World Tour

Nightwish have revealed the replacement for bassist Marko Hietala, who left the band in January. A message from the band follows:

"Jukka Koskinen (Wintersun) will be our session bass player and join us for our Human. :||: Nature. world tour! Finally we can share the awaited news with you all!"

Says Jukka: ”I couldn’t be more honoured to be part of the vehicle of spirit of Nightwish on its onward journey sharing special live moments to come on the Human. :II: Nature. - tour with all of you out there!”

The band adds: "Let's welcome Jukka on board!"

