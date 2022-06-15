NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Announces 2023 Solo Tour For Germany, Austria And Switzerland

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checekd in with the following update:

"On the final day of Sing Meinen Song, I am proud to present my solo tour in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria for 2023. Exclusive pre-sale (German shows) via Eventim right now! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 16th at 3:00 PM CET."

Jansen was one of the featured artists on Germany's Sing Meinen Song, where she and her peers performed their renditions of each other's songs. Each artist was showcased in a feature episode, and the documentary aired on Jansen's career from her childhood to present day can be viewed below.

The documentary is in German with English subtitles available.

Check out audio clips of Jansen's performances on Sing Meinen Song below.

"Mauern" (Lotte)

"Zu Schnell Vorbei" (Clueso)

"Anfassen" (Johannes Oerding)

"Freunde" (Elif)

"Unikat" (SDP)