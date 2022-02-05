NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Plays Husband HANNES VAN DAHL's Drums In New Video Q&A

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared a new Fan Friday video. Check it out below.

Floor: "With two band members in one house, I was challenged to sit behind Hannes' (Van Dahl / Sabaton) drum kit and Hannes behind my microphone. Let's see how that went! And of course, I answer other instrument-related questions you gave me."

Floor answers questions in the clip below including:

- Is there any chance to see you playing flute with Troy on uilleann pipes?

- Is there an instrument that you'd like to be able to play but never had the time?

- Do you ever just sit at Hannes' drum kit and have a good old bash?

- Did you take recorder lessons and do you value them?

- How do you rate yourself from 1 to 10 in drumming?

- What's worse? Your drumming or Hannes' singing?