NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Plays Husband HANNES VAN DAHL's Drums In New Video Q&A
February 5, 2022, 8 hours ago
Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared a new Fan Friday video. Check it out below.
Floor: "With two band members in one house, I was challenged to sit behind Hannes' (Van Dahl / Sabaton) drum kit and Hannes behind my microphone. Let's see how that went! And of course, I answer other instrument-related questions you gave me."
Floor answers questions in the clip below including:
- Is there any chance to see you playing flute with Troy on uilleann pipes?
- Is there an instrument that you'd like to be able to play but never had the time?
- Do you ever just sit at Hannes' drum kit and have a good old bash?
- Did you take recorder lessons and do you value them?
- How do you rate yourself from 1 to 10 in drumming?
- What's worse? Your drumming or Hannes' singing?