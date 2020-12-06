NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts Episode #2 Of Online Masterclass (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with a new masterclass installment:

"Time to get into the basics of breathing technique and support! We'll discuss the impact both have on our bodies, singing and the way we sound. On top of this, we'll perform some exercises that will help you get used to proper breathing technique."

Jansen recently checked in with a new video from lockdown, along with the following message:

"Picking 'Alone' from Heart as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with Nightwish, After Forever and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it! Music by Joost van den Broek."