NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts Episode #3 Of Online Masterclass - Warm-Up Exercises (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with a new masterclass installment:

"Welcome to the third vocal masterclass! This time we are warming up our voice for singing. This means we will perform exercises to make sure our voice is ready for singing. Also we have a surprise guest joining us."

Jansen recently checked in with a new video from lockdown, along with the following message:

"Picking 'Alone' from Heart as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with Nightwish, After Forever and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it! Music by Joost van den Broek."