NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts Episode #4 Of Online Masterclass - Belting, Curbing & Overdrive (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has uploaded another instalment of her ongoing Masterclass series, offering tips and tricks for aspiring singer.

Floor: "It's been a little while but it doesn't mean we are stopping the Masterclasses. We've talked about breathing techniques, jaw position, warming up and this time we are going to cover different singing techniques. In particular today we will look at belting, curbing & overdrive. We will link this to my latest cover of 'Ave Maria'. Most of this I have learned from Cathrine Sadolin's Complete Vocal Technique book!"

The interactive An Evening With Nightwish In a Virtual World concert experiences that will kick off the Human. :II: Nature. World Tour has been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band’s touring schedule. The new dates are Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th.

Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates, or can be returned by March 12th. More details below. Two day tickets will be on sale for the current price until February 14th, 22:59 CET. After this the price will go up.

VIP packages will go on sale at the same time. The VIP package includes a virtual session with the yet unrevealed bass player of Nightwish’s Human. :II: Nature. tour, among other perks. The identity of the bass player will be revealed on the live virtual session included in the VIP package on Friday, May 28th.

Nightwish will perform in a tavern called The Islanders Arms built in a virtual world for two nights in May. On both nights, the fans will experience an unforgettable 1.5-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.

- Friday, May 28th: Europe: 8pm CET / 7pm GMT, duration approx. 90min

- Saturday, May 29th: North and South America: 8pm ET (UTC-5) / 5pm PT (UTC -8) / 10pm BRT (UTC-3) / 7pm CST (UTC -6), duration approx. 90min

Virtual VIP sessions with the bass player will be held on both dates before the show (schedule to be confirmed later).

The live events to be experienced at Burst.fi. A recording of the concert will be available for 48 hours after the event for all the ticket holders. More details and tickets at Nightwish.com.

Tickets purchased for the original March dates are automatically valid for the new May dates and do not need to be exchanged.

If you have purchased a two evening ticket and would like to upgrade to a VIP package:

Choose the addition option VIP Europe upgrade or VIP World upgrade on www.nightwish.com. Customers in Europe can choose either one of the options. VIP packages will go on sale February 15th. Limited quantity.

If you have purchased a two evening ticket + t-shirt bundle and would like to upgrade to a VIP package:

The t-shirt sold with the VIP package is different from the one in the prior ticket + t-shirt bundle (additional print on the back). It is not possible to cancel or exchange a previously purchased t-shirt for the shirt sold with the VIP Europe package. You can complement your order by choosing the addition option VIP Europe upgrade (in addition to a two evening ticket and a virtual session, you will receive 2 different shirts and a VIP pass) or VIP World upgrade (you will receive a two evening ticket and a virtual session, but not the VIP shirt or a VIP pass) on www.nightwish.com. Customers living in Europe can purchase either one of the options. VIP packages on sale February 15th. Limited quantity.

The t-shirts and VIP passes will be mailed during the spring.