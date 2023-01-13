NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Releases New Solo Single / Video "Invincible"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following update:

"I am thrilled to share my new single, 'Invincible', with all of you, available everywhere.

Originally written specifically for the Invictus Games, this song holds a very special place in my heart. As someone who has witnessed the effects of PTSD in my close circle, I wanted to create a powerful anthem that brings hope and strength to those who are struggling with this condition. 'Invincible' is a song about resilience, about pushing through difficult times, and about finding the strength to start again. I believe that this message is one that will resonate with many, as PTSD affects 1 in 13 people in their lifetime, and women are twice as likely to develop it as men.

I hope that 'Invincible' will remind you that even in the darkest of times, there is always the possibility of coming out stronger. You are not alone, and no matter how difficult the journey may be, there is always hope for healing and self-discovery."

Jansen recently announced the release of her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24.

This album showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. Paragon has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

""Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023. Fans can expect to hear more details and possibly some sneak previews of the album in the coming months.