NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Releases Stripped Down Version Of "Fire" Solo Single

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has released a stripped down version of her solo single, "Fire", originally released in March 2022. The song is taken from her first official solo album, Paragon, released in March 2023.

Floor: "I'm excited to share this stripped-down version of 'Fire' with you all. It's a song that means a lot to me, and performing it like this feels like sharing a piece of my soul."

Jansen recently shared a new live video featuring the stripped down version of "Fire" accompanied by the following message:

"Going on tour while pregnant with my second daughter, Lucy, was quite an adventure! And now, I'm looking forward to my theater tour in 2025, where I'll be sharing some very personal stories about my experiences with cancer, pregnancy, and balancing it all with my music career."

Floor recently announced her first-ever theater tour, “Strijdlust” (Fighting Spirit), coming to the Netherlands in 2025.

Floor says, “This is a dream come true and a new chapter in my journey. From metal stages to intimate theaters, I'm taking a leap to share my story with you in a whole new way.

“‘Strijdlust’ isn't just a show. I'll be opening up about my battles with cancer, the joy of motherhood, and the whirlwind of my music career – all through music and spoken word. And yes, it'll be in Dutch! 🇳🇱

“Life has thrown some curveballs my way, but each challenge has only made me stronger. This tour is my way of sharing that strength with you. From Nightwish to my solo career, you've been with me every step of the way. Now, I invite you to join me for this intimate, powerful experience. Let's celebrate life, music, and the fighting spirit that connects us all.

“Tickets are on sale now! Can't wait to see you there and share this special journey with you all. ❤”

Find ticket information at floorjansen.com/tour.