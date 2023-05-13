NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN's Paragon Solo Album Enters The Charts In Germany And UK

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following message to her fans:

"Feeling the love not only on stage, but also in the charts! To chart with Paragon in multiple countries, let alone Germany and UK, is amazing! So grateful to all of you who made it happen!"

Paragon chart e tries are as follows:

- Germany Album Charts: #19

- UK Official Independent Albums Chart: #12

- UK Independent Album Breakers Chart: #3

- UK Physical Albums Chart Top 100: #38

Floor released Paragon on March 24. Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon is available digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album is available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Daydream" video:

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"