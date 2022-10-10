NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Performance Of "The Phantom Of The Opera" With HENK POORT From September 2021 Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing "The Phantom Of The Opera" with vocalist Henk Poort at her solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

Floor: "The only correct way to end the evening; 'The Phantom Of The Opera' with the one and only Henk Poort. It was a dream to sing this song with him on Beste Zangers, but it has been just as amazing to perform this song with him live in front of all of you. Hope you enjoy it!"

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)

