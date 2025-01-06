NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares "The Story Behind My Hidden Rock Album" (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another Music Corner video along with the following introduction:

"Join me as I dive into Northward - my 2018 rock collaboration with Jørn Viggo Lofstad (Pagan's Mind). From its creation in 2008 to finally being released a decade later, discover the story behind this special album. Hear about 'While Love Died', 'Storm In A Glass', and the connection between 'Paragon' and my latest solo work."

