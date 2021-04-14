NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Undergoes Gallbladder Surgery - "I Am Most Grateful For The Amazing Care I Received At The Hospital In Joensuu"

Nightwish singer, Floor Jansen, has revealed that she recently had surgery to have her gallbladder removed. Her message follows:

"I had a case of Murphy’s Law hitting me....😢 even though the picture might suggest it’s all peachy. That’s to keep a positive spirit, sun on my face, life is good! 🤗 But challenging at times....

"I was in the hospital last week. In Finland, where I went to rehearse with my dear brothers in Nightwish for our virtual shows next month. So incredibly great to see them after all that time (over a year!)

"After the first rehearsal day I woke up to severe stomach pains and decided this was not normal. Once at the hospital I got what you call a gallstone attack. Turned out I had pains because of a huge amount of gallstones, and pancreatitis. I needed my gallbladder removed but because of the pancreatitis they couldn’t do it at once. The day after they took a scarred gallbladder out, with 15 stones in it! Emppu calls me stone henge from now on 🪨😂🪨

"It turned my trip into something quite different. But I am most grateful for the amazing care I received at the hospital in Joensuu! And for all the love and support from my band and friends and family! And grateful for my own body. For taking this so well, I made a promise to take extra good care of it! 👊🏻

"I’ll need to recover for a few more weeks but look forward to the virtual shows! And for spring, that is right at our doorstep." 🌷☀️ 🙏🏻

