NIGHTWRAITH Announce Divergence Album; “Whispers Of Dragonflies” Video Streaming

NightWraith is a melodic death metal band from Denver, CO that explores the genre with an eclectic and intuitive approach. Using haunting melodies and triumphant anthems, NightWraith offers listeners a sonic pilgrimage into the heart of being human. They have two albums under their belts already and this year, they unleash a third: Divergence on September 13, 2024.

Leading up to this release they whet the palette of melodeath enjoyers with the video single “Whispers Of Dragonflies”, which they comment on:

“This song was so much fun - from writing it to jamming it live to producing it, and then shooting a video - it was a blast every step of the way! The music is super melodic, the lyrics are meaningful, and we got to shoot the video in a beautiful performing arts center on the DU (Denver University) campus. Kelly (Dreadnought) was awesome to work with too! I’m super glad she was involved with the video production, as well as the guest musician work she did on the track.”

“Whispers Of Dragonflies” is a prime lead single as it really showcases NightWraith’s musical range, and has a cool ‘circular’ song structure which makes it really stand out on the album. The song kicks off with a John Carpenter-style synth intro which leads into intense riffs, clean guitars, and dynamic vocals that vary from growls to cleans. There is also a clean guitar solo, a rock fusion section with a synth interlude that sends you to outer space, and a lovely flute solo to round out the variety.

Vocalist/guitarist Benjamin Pitts further explains that lyrically the song is a poem he wrote about an area in Colorado called the Lost Creek Wilderness.

Pulling inspiration from a wide array of bands and genres, NightWraith has been sonically refined into something truly unique. They are recommended for fans of Tribulation, Opeth, and Mastodon.

Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Fruitless”

“Perpetual Night” feat. Cole Rudy

“One Flower” feat. Andreas Wild

“Whispers Of Dragonflies” feat. Kelly Schilling

“Invocation” feat. Joey Truscelli

“Fallen Kings And Queens” feat. Dan Phelps & Chuck French

“Nothing Left To Lose”

“Divergence” feat. Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto

“Us And Them” (Pink Floyd cover)

“Whispers Of Dragonflies”:

(Photo: Josh Massara)