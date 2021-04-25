NIKKI SIXX Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's First Live Show, Reveals Setlist - "In Classic Crüe Form We Hadn’t Completed One Rehearsal All The Way Through"

Saturday, April 24th marked 40 years to the day that Mötley Crüe played their first show ever. Bassist Nikki Sixx celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post featuring the flyer for the show. It can be viewed below.

Sixx: "On this day 1981 we played our first show as Mötley Crüe at The Starwood West Hollywood California. In classic Crüe form we hadn’t completed one rehearsal all the way through and didn’t decide on the setlist until right before the show."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Stick To Your Guns"

"Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely"

"Public Enemy #1"

"Toast of the Town"

"Too Fast for Love"

"Paperback Writer" (The Beatles cover)

"Why You're Killing Yourself?"

"Tonight" (Raspberries cover)

"Public Enemy #1"

Sixx recently commented on the band's 40th Anniversary:

"In 'Kickstart My Heart' the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.' It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crüeheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th birthday to us all."

In a special Mötley Crüe themed episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast aired earlier this month, host Metal Mike is joined by "The Rise, Fall And Rebirth Of Hair Metal" author Christopher Hilton for a Crüe album ranking. They also discuss the best Mötley Crüe logos, best images, and best videos by the band. Check it out below.

Order "The Rise, Fall And Rebirth Of Hair Metal" via Amazon here.