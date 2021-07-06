NIKKI SIXX Launches Direct To Fan Merch Line, Sixx On Sixx

July 6, 2021, 25 minutes ago

Nikki Sixx has revealed details of his first direct to fan merch line - Sixx On Sixx. "We will be releasing unique and collectable items multiple times a year, so look out for some cool stuff on the way," says the Mötley Crüe bassist.

Initial offerings include three t-shirts, a hoodie, sweatpants, and pocket knife. All items are expected to begin shipping in late August 2021. Order yours now at sixxonsixx.com.

 

 



