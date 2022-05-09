NIKKI SIXX On "The Crüe" Play - "MÖTLEY CRÜE Has No Connection Or Affiliation With This Play Whatsoever"

Opening on Saturday, June 4 at The Flight Theater @ The Complex in Los Angeles, California is the new musical, The Crüe: Underneath The Dirt Lies The Truth.

Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, took to social media to issue a statement distancing himself and the band from the play.

Says Sixx:"Fans of Mötley Crüe have asked about a new play by David Zucarelli's called "The Crüe: Underneath The Dirt Lies The Truth."

"I was disappointed to see an advertisement using my image and our band's trademark The Crüe to promote this play.

"The advertising is misleading because it suggests that I and the other members of the band are somehow involved with the play.

"We have never been approached about this play, and Mötley Crüe has no connection or affiliation with this play whatsoever."



From David Lucarelli, the award winning writer/producer of Doctor Zomba’s Ghost Show comes a darkly humorous drama staring Ryan Ruffing as Nikki Sixx and Phillip-Charlie Daniell as Doc McGhee. Rated PG-13.

Mötley Crüe are largely remembered today as the unrepentant, decadent, sleaze kings of the Sunset Strip. The ultimate hair metal band who did more drugs, had more sex and got into more trouble than anyone else before or since. But their actual story is far more interesting, disturbing and inspiring than is widely remembered. And as they stood on the edge of becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, for one brief shining moment, all things were possible.

Neither a hatchet job, nor a snow job, "The Crüe" is an intimate look at Nikki Sixx and the band he built into a cultural phenomenon.

Warning: This play features adult themes of sexual assault, violence, and drug abuse as well as explicit language that may be considered offensive. It is not recommended for children under the age of 13. It features flashing lights, and onstage simulated gunfire.

Tickets are on sale now, here.