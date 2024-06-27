NIKKI SIXX Says There's "No Rush" For MÖTLEY CRÜE To Go Into The Studio - "I Don't Actually See A Reason Right Now"; Video

Nikki Sixx discussed Mötley Crüe's upcoming plans in a new interview with Riff X program, Metal XS.

Says Nikki: "We're just playing festivals, and that takes us into October. We don't have any plans next year, yet. I know there's some conversations about stuff. I mean, we have a few singles, so I don't see us… We're not gonna be around, so. I live in Wyoming and Vince lives in Tennessee, two guys in California, so I don't... I don't actually see a reason right now to go in the studio, 'cause we've got two more singles to do. And I always wanna be sure that if we go in the studio, we have a reason, or we have something we're really inspired by, but it's a lot of scheduling, and, you now, we tour and we have families. For me specifically, I have a five-year-old daughter, and I really wanna be with her as much as possible. So when the time came to go do these demos of these three songs and then go in the studio with Bob Rock, it was like a perfect time. And that time will happen again, but there's no rush."

Watch below:

Mötley Crüe recently released the new video below, entitled The Making Of "Dogs Of War" (Vevo Footnotes).

A message states: "The bastards will never triumph over the Crüe, no way. 'Dogs Of War' is "about perseverance," says director Nick DenBoer. "Against all odds the band is still together making music." Yes, a triumph of will for the iconic outfit that dropped its Too Fast For Love debut back in 1981. They went on to create the template for badass rock band antics, and as proved by the ferocious attack that defines 'Dogs Of War', they just may be harder than ever. The track's video is a surreal circus of mayhem, definitely on brand for the guys. Nicki Sixx suggested the pterodactyl lawyer, Tommy Lee came up with the pigs snorting the ashes. It's all about "having fun and making shit as crazy as we could," says the drummer. Mission accomplished. Find out more in Footnotes."

The video for "Dogs Of War" was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26. Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here, and watch the official video, as well as a lyric video, below:

In addition to "Dogs Of War", Mötley Crüe have also recorded a song called "Canceled", as well as a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right". Stay tuned for updates on those songs.