Nine Guitar Gear YouTube Channels Unite For G.A.S.TAWAY: 42 Gear Island Project; Details Revealed

Frameshift mastermind and full time guitar gear nerd Henning Pauly has announced a new project. Check it out below:

"We’d like to inform you about a rather crazy thing we’ll be doing in February:

Nine guitar YouTube channels will be spending 14 days on a remote island in the Phillipines. Floral Island Resort is located in TayTay Bay in the northern region on Palawan. We’ll be leaving on January 28th and hit the Island on February 1st. On the 14th we’ll donate all the gear to local musicians during a concert that will be held in Puerto Princessa. We’ll spend two more days in Manila, being hosted by the Guitar Pusher store for a meet and greet.

We spent four months organizing sponsors and getting guitars, amps, pedals, pedal boards, cases, modelers etc. there to shoot some ultra-unique content all around our favorite instrument. We have some crazy video ideas already in addition to some reviews, lessons and gear discussions. We predict that there will be at least 50 videos coming out of this trip, but possibly a lot more."

The YouTube channels partcipating are:

Colin Scott (CS Guitars) - 200K subs

Andy Ferris (The Guitar Geek) - 60K Subs

Ryan Burke (60 Cycle Hum) - 100K subs

Glenn Fricker - 500K Subs

Tom James (Elevated Jam Tracks) - 330k subs

Perfecto De Castro - 300k subs

Jake Leigh - 1k subs

Carlos Ascensio (Guitarraviva) - 3.9 million subs

Henning Pauly (EytschPi42) - 160K subs

The trip is being organized by Henning Pauly (EytschPi42) and Perfecto DeCastro. Henning is also the person behind 42 Gear Street, which happens yearly in the street that he grew up on. He was also behind such events as GuitCon and TGU.

42 Gear Street is all about networking with brands and building friendships between the channels and the brand reps that work with them. G.A.S.TAWAY is different. There will be NO brand reps and it is ONLY going to be the 9 channels, the gear and some high end camera gear to document it all.



The team is packing some serious camera gear as well as underwater cameras and several drones to make sure the content is of the highest quality. Being able to power almost everything off of batteries is important in a setting like this and after much testing, this has been achieved. (Except for the Engl Ironball SE).

Stupid ideas are already being collected…

- Surf Guitar On A Surfboard

- Stratocastaway

- Riffs in a Reef

- Love Island - Guitar Edition

The sponsors for this project are:

- Harley Benton

- Yamaha

- Sweetwater

- Walrus Audio

- Engl

- Sennheiser

- Mono

Stay tuned for upadtes and video from the trek.