NINE INCH NAILS Announce "Peel It Back Tour 2025"

Today, Nine Inch Nails announce the Peel It Back Tour 2025, marking the band’s first live outing since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off on Sunday, June 15, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, and take the band across Europe, including stops in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and more. The European leg will also feature major festival appearances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Open’er in Gdynia, Poland, and Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, among others.

The North American leg will launch on Wednesday, August 6, in Oakland, CA, at Oakland Arena. Nine Inch Nails will also headline arenas in Portland, OR; Vancouver, BC; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Nashville, TN; Houston, TX, and more. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, September 18, in Los Angeles, CA, at the Kia Forum. See below for itinerary.

The band’s 2022 world tour, which included a mixture of headline shows and festival headlining slots, earned stellar reviews. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020, Nine Inch Nails has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12 PM, local time at nin.com.

Dates:

June

15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - London, UK - The O2

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^

24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro

26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

July

1 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

3 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^

7 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^

12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^

August

6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sepember

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

5 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

^ Festival Date

(Photo - John Crawford)