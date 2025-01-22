NINE INCH NAILS Announce "Peel It Back Tour 2025"
January 22, 2025, an hour ago
Today, Nine Inch Nails announce the Peel It Back Tour 2025, marking the band’s first live outing since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off on Sunday, June 15, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, and take the band across Europe, including stops in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and more. The European leg will also feature major festival appearances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Open’er in Gdynia, Poland, and Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, among others.
The North American leg will launch on Wednesday, August 6, in Oakland, CA, at Oakland Arena. Nine Inch Nails will also headline arenas in Portland, OR; Vancouver, BC; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Nashville, TN; Houston, TX, and more. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, September 18, in Los Angeles, CA, at the Kia Forum. See below for itinerary.
The band’s 2022 world tour, which included a mixture of headline shows and festival headlining slots, earned stellar reviews. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020, Nine Inch Nails has sold over 30 million records worldwide.
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12 PM, local time at nin.com.
Dates:
June
15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
18 - London, UK - The O2
20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^
24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro
26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
July
1 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
3 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^
7 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^
12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^
August
6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sepember
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
5 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
9 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
^ Festival Date
(Photo - John Crawford)