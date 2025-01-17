NINE INCH NAILS Confirm World Tour - "Yes We Will Be Touring And Will Provide More Details Soon"

Nine Inch Nails, the American industrial rock band fronted by Trent Reznor, have confirmed that they will embark on a world tour. The band last performed in 2022, but their last extensive touring took place in 2017/2018.

However, the band have decided to delay the official tour announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

NIN shared the following message this week:

"Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon.

"We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening."

Stay tuned for updates from the band.