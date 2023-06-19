NINE LEFT DEAD Release New Single "Blaming Us"; Audio

With 400,000+ streams worldwide, Nine Left Dead returns with “Blaming Us”, the second single off their forthcoming EP, Love After Death. A gripping tale about picking up the pieces of a broken heart and trying to move forward. This stripped down rock ballad was recorded in Nashville, TN at East Iris Studios (formerly the House of Blues Studio) with multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer (Collective Soul, Matchbox 20).

"'Blaming Us' is a love ballad story about a broken relationship after pouring everything into each other and still feeling like you failed. It's a beautifully dark story and this version of the song is stripped down to piano and strings," says the band.

Stream the track here, and below:

Nine Left Dead recently made the trip to Nashville, Tennessee to record their Love After Death EP with multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer at East Iris Studios. The full EP will be available July 21.

Nine Left Dead is a rock band formed in the small town of Amber, Oklahoma that began as a coping mechanism for lead singer Travis Jones through his battle of leukemia. Writing music about the stories of life, love, loss, and all the beautifully tragic and romantic pieces became his escape.

After pairing up with like minded musician and friend Steven Jones, the duo put together a band that thrived in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. They went on to win a battle of the bands that would put them on a path to work with multi platinum artist Cody Hanson of Hinder with whom they recorded their first major album with over 400,000 plus streams , The Wrong Things.

This led to them playing with bands such as Hinder, Pop Evil, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Seether, Three Days Grace, Puddle of Mudd, Candlebox, Scotty Austin and more.

The group has since added guitarist, vocalist, and additional songwriter Brad Scott and then Tyler Medley joined the band to play bass.