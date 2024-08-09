NINTH CIRCLE Announces Rerelease Of Two Albums

Los Angeles melodic metal outfit, Ninth Circle, have announced the digital rerelease of two albums; 2012’s Legions Of The Brave and 2020’s Echo Black.

“We are proud to announce that two of more most acclaimed and best-selling records, Legions Of The Brave and Echo Black, have come back home under our own label, Ninthcircleworld Records”, explains bassist, Frank Forray.

“For the last 10 years we have had a fantastic relationship with Germany’s Pure Steel Records”, explains Frank. “They did a great job promoting our records and the band all over the world. Now that our agreement has expired, we are pleased to bring these two records home into the fold on our own label, Ninthcircleworld Records. They are now home along with our debut record, the self-titled Ninth Circle and the record that gave us world-wide exposure, 2009’s The Power Of One.”

“Legions Of The Brave and Echo Black”, Frank goes on to say, “are now available on your favorite streaming and digital platforms. I encourage our fans around the world to search for these records as they have become available again for you to enjoy wherever you are and wherever you go!”

"We've had fans in the past tell us that they discovered us through digital platforms", Dennis adds. "It's a necessary tool, especially right now. I myself have discovered new music this way and we look forward to increasing our fan base with each of our releases!"

“As a great added bonus”, Frank discusses with enthusiasm, “you can now enjoy the cover of the Riot song, Warrior, as it was not available digitally previously. This will be a treat for fans of both Ninth Circle and Riot as we were able to partner with guitarist Mike Flyntz and vocalist Todd Michael Hall, they both contributed to the recording of the song.”

“Dennis had the pleasure of singing duet with Todd and playing dueling guitar solos with Mike. Both, Todd and Mike, were generous with their time to contribute to this recording and I believe the song, Warrior, turned out great and should be a treat for fans!” says Frank.

“Being able to re-release these two records digitally on our label is really about fans and giving them what they want: the ability to hear Ninth Circle music on their favorite streaming and digital services! And hopefully in not too long, we should be adding a new record for fans to enjoy.”