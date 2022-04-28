NINTH CIRCLE Issue Recording Update, Reveals Working Song Titles

Ninth Circle has been working diligently with long time producer, Jeff Prentice (Predator, The Seeds) at First Class Recording Studios in Redondo Beach, CA since winter. While the band is working to record the follow up to their 2020 release, Echo Black, the band provides an update on the state of their current project.

“As of last weekend, Dennis has completed the rhythm guitar tracks for 16 new songs!”, exclaims bassist Frank Forray. “The band took a well-deserved break for Easter, but the band went right back to it afterwards.”

“Dennis has been really killing it in the studio, without a doubt! I know the last record was really mentally draining on Dennis, so Jeff and I wanted to make sure Dennis rediscovered having fun in the studio again and I think his playing shows that this time around. Additionally, this time Dennis brought a lot of great ideas to the table for this session! He’s been really inspired. If I recall correctly, he brought five signature Ninth Circle songs with him that have really come to life in the studio.”

Frank goes on to explain, “With this record Jeff and I wanted to work a bit differently; we wanted the sessions to be more efficient and with some flexibility in the songwriting process so we could produce and arrange the songs while they were still malleable. We wanted to accomplish this especially with the songs Dennis had written. Traditionally, we write in a couple of ways; I usually bring completed ideas to the band and we rehearse the shit out of them until we settle on an arrangement. Or Dennis brings in a concept and we shape it in the rehearsal studio.”

“This time”, Frank continues, “we bypassed the rehearsal step and went straight to the studio. This gave us a chance to work at a deeper level on the songs Dennis wrote. With Jeff present during this process, we were able to explore ideas we wouldn’t naturally see for ourselves. With my songs, it gave Dennis a chance to shape them even though they were full concepts. I think this process has really helped the band improve its writing process as great things were happening in real time and we were able to capture inspiration when it happened. And it happened a lot!”

"Indeed it has" adds Dennis. "This method of recording keeps everything fresh. The process has been to get a general idea of the parts in rehearsal, record it for ourselves, and put the finishing touches on it while practicing at home or even during the recording itself. I know it will be much easier to keep our drive and inspiration this time around then in years past."

Frank provides some insights to song concepts, “As of today, the working title for a handful of songs are, 'Beyond Babylon', 'Wolves of the Night', and 'Move the Mountain'. All three of which are really strong songs and have that recognizable Ninth Circle sound that fans have come to expect. We can’t wait to get to the finish line with this new album! Ninth Circle fans are really going to enjoy this record.”

Drummer Richie exclaims, "We're getting close to my portion of the recording process and that means I get to really dig into them!! I've already formulated a lot of ideas for a bunch of the tunes!! It's gonna be fun!!" Richie continues, "I'm also looking forward to the vocal portion of the recording too. I think I can add some new looks and feels to the signature Ninth Circle sound!"