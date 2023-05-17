NITA STRAUSS Announces Singer For Upcoming Summer Storm North American Tour; Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss recently announced dates for her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour will kick off on June 13 in Nashville, and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans.

Today, Nita announces that singer Kasey Karlsen will join her for the upcoming tour.

Says Nita: "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome @kaseykarlsen to the squad! Kasey will be holding down the vocal duties on the upcoming Summer Storm tour starting next month!! We needed someone fearless and versatile for this tour who could handle tons of different vocal styles, and if you’ve seen Kasey’s videos you already know she can do it all. She is going to destroy these stages and we are beyond excited to have her with us!!"



Tickets and VIP options for all shows at nitastraussvip.com.

Dates:

June

13 - Nashville, TN - Exit/ In

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

15 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819

17 - New York, NY - The Meadows

18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre

26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

July

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

Fresh from the news that she would be continuing her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper while still performing with popstar Demi Lovato, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature, Nita Strauss, announces her brand new album, The Call Of The Void. Set for release on July 7 via Sumerian Records, it features a number of very special guests. Pre-order the album here.

About the new album, Strauss says, "Some pieces of music come into the world gracefully and easily. This album is not one of them! The Call Of The Void was born kicking and screaming, a labour of love for sure, but also of blood, sweat, and plenty of tears. I couldn't be more proud of the end result. Making this album helped me learn and grow so much as a musician and songwriter and I’m excited to finally unleash it on the world."

"I wanted the follow up to Controlled Chaos to be exciting, new, and fresh, to take listeners to a new place and take myself somewhere new as an artist too. We have some amazing collaborations on this album with incredible musicians, as well as the instrumental guitar music that first inspired me to play."

Regarding the album's title, Strauss continues, "Have you ever been at the top of a high building and had the fleeting thought, '… I could jump right now?'

"This feeling is sometimes called 'The Call Of The Void,' also known as 'high place phenomenon.' It's not a suicidal impulse, rather the exact opposite — a subconscious decision to live your life, to step back from the ledge, and take control. As researcher April Smith aptly put it: 'An urge to jump affirms the urge to live.'"

Today, Strauss has also shared new single "The Golden Trail", featuring In Flames' Anders Fridén. Listen below.

"When I was first learning how to play guitar, In Flames were my Beatles; my first favourite band," Strauss shares. "Anders' iconic vocal style is burned into my mind! To write a song like this and have him sing on it, as a kid who grew up with In Flames posters on my walls, is an absolute dream come true."

"It was a lot of fun to collaborate with Nita on 'The Golden Trail'," says Fridén. "She's an amazing guitar player and I can hear the history of metal flowing through her fingers!"

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"The Golden Trail":

"Winner Takes All":