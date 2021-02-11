NITA STRAUSS - New Solo Album Due Later This Year

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss guests on episode eight of WatchMojo's music podcast Innersleeve, hosted by Cassius Morris, which can be seen below. During their chat, Nita opens up about the best advice Alice has ever given her, being ranked one of the Top 20 guitarists of the decade, touring with Mötley Crüe, and much more!

Nita also discusses the as yet untitled follow-up to her first solo effort, Controlled Chaos, which came out in 2018 via Sumerian Records. "I'm writing and recording my upcoming second album. I will have my album coming out later in 2021."

When questioned if the album will once again be completely instrumental, Nita replied, "Actually, I am gonna have some guest vocalists on this one. I'm not gonna do any singing, 'cause I want it to sound good," laughs Strauss. "But I have people much more talented at singing than me, doing a couple of guest spots, and then the rest is gonna be instrumental."

Fans can stay up to date on the progress of Nita's new solo album via her Patreon page.