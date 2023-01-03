NITA STRAUSS On New Solo Album - "I Feel I've Come Into My Own As A Guitar Player"

Guitarist Nita Strauss is featured in a new Guitar World interview discussing her career both as a "being someone's guitar player" and a solo artist in her own right. Following is an excerpt.

Guitar World: What does “being someone’s guitar player” require?

Nita: "Playing with the artists that I do, I’m not technically a band member. Being a hired gun, it’s really 'step in and fill this role,' whether it’s playing Alice Cooper songs or reimagining rockers from Demi Lovato songs. What I bring to each of those different gigs is that sense of professionalism I’ve learned across so many years, and how to step into each role, fill it nicely and tightly, and help bring that artist’s vision to life while still bringing my own personality and energy to the show. I have learned so much from Alice and Demi. One of the things they both do really well is they take the forefront, but they give each band member an introduction and time to shine. They don’t take the entire spotlight for themselves. That’s something I try to do with my solo band as well, to make sure it’s a collaborative effort and everybody knows it."

Guitar World: What can you tell us about your new album?

Nita: "I’m a really emotional musician and person, and I write about what I’m feeling and what’s going on in my life. Making this album, and especially doing a lot of the writing during 2020, when everything was shut down and uncertain, brought out a lot of emotion in my songwriting. I’ve grown a lot as an artist and songwriter since Controlled Chaos came out in 2018, and I’m excited to show a higher level of playing and more depth and maturity in these new songs. I’ve improved a lot as a musician, my technique has gotten better in the last four years, and I’ve gotten more comfortable in my own style, so I feel I’ve come into my own as a guitar player.”

Read the complete interview here.

Nita recently released the new single, "The Wolf You Feed". Check out the official video below.

Nita: "'The Wolf You Feed', featuring the incredible Alissa White-Gluz, is out now on all platforms. This was actually the first song I wrote for the upcoming album, and I'm so excited to finally unleash it on the world. You become the wolf you feed."