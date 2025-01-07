NITA STRAUSS On The Struggles Of Staying Sober While Touring - "I'm Not Like NIKKI SIXX, But I Was A Dangerous Addict"

Nita Strauss has opened up on her issues with alcohol and substance abuse in a brand new interview with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer writer Dave Everley in their new issue, out now, the Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato guitarist explains that while her problems with addiction weren't always obvious to those around her, they still took their toll.

“I wouldn’t say I hit rock bottom, she says. "I’m not like Nikki Sixx, but I was a dangerous addict, because whether I was doing drugs or drinking, I was very highly functional. I was doing all these things that could have got me in trouble, but I never played a bad show, I was never falling-down sloppy. But it was really insidious, because it was bleeding into my personal life. Some of the guys in the band had noticed it, but it took my partner Josh, who is now my husband, saying to me: ‘If you’re gonna be like this, I don’t know how long I’m going to be with you. I can’t watch you destroy your life like this.’ This was the highest point of my professional career so far, and it just seemed unfair – I couldn’t understand why I was getting picked on, and why I had to be boring and go to sleep early.”

Strauss goes on to say that she was "too shy" to go to Alcoholics Anonymous and "just white-knuckled" her way to sobriety, but explains that staying sober on the road is still a big challenge.

Read the full story here.

Nita Strauss will open for Apocalyptica on their North American "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour". Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

February

6 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

13 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Center

16 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

25 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

26 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

27 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

March

1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

6 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center