NITA STRAUSS Showcases Her D'Addario Hurricane Tool Kit In New Video - "All The Essentials For Any Emergency On Stage"

"This is basically the guitar player's emergency surival kit," explains guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) during a recent interview with Sweetwater.

The D'Addario Hurricane Tool Kit is everything that guitar hero Nita Strauss uses to keep her guitars in excellent shape, and it's all conveniently bundled in a rugged case. You get everything you need to keep your guitars in top playing condition with the included Hydrate Fingerboard Conditioner and XLR8 String Cleaner. The included String Height Gauge, Pro-Winder, Fret Polish System, and Multi-Tool will equip you to change strings faster and administer your own setups, and you'll be able to tune up with convenience and precision, thanks to the Eclipse Headstock Tuner.

