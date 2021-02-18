NITA STRAUSS Visits The Sweetwater Guitar Gallery; Video

World-renowned guitarist Nita Strauss visited the Sweetwater Guitar Gallery to make sure they're giving their customers’ guitars the care they deserve - join Nita as she learns how to process guitars like a Sweetwater pro.

In other Nita-related news, Docker's Guild recently revealed the album cover for the upcoming album The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age Of Entropy. The fantastic artwork is by Carl-André Beckston.

Tracklisting:

“Terminus”

“K475 W.A.M.”

“Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle”

“Die Today”

“Machine Messiah”

“Le Chemin”

“Atlantis Town”

“The Arrow”

“Crusades”

“Into The Dahr Cages”

Docker's Guild recently announced the lineup for The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age of Entropy.

The lineup is split in two halves:

International Artists:

Douglas R. Docker (Biloxi, Vivaldi Metal Project, Chronomaster Project): bass, keyboards, vocals, spoken voice

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher): guitars

Sascha Paeth (Avantasia): guitars

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper): guitars

Mio Jaeger (Frantic Amber): guitars

Anneke Van Giersbergen (The Gathering, Devin Townsend): vocals

Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Trillium): vocals

Elizabeth Andrews (Frantic Amber): extreme vocals

Italian Artists:

Helly (Killin' Beaudelaire): drums

Stefano Aglì: drums

Anna Portalupi (Hardline, Tarja Turunen): bass

Luca Pisu (I Fasti, Dirty Set): bass

Roby Salvai (Roby Salvai Quintet): bass

Giorgio Novarino (The Chronomaster Project): bass

Toni Urzì (La Quadrilla): guitars

Luigi Iamundo (The Chronomaster Project): guitars

Valentina Procopio: vocals

Anna Petracca: vocals

Serena Moine: operatic vocals

- Alberto Macerata: recording engineer

- Mixed by Neil Kernon

- Produced by Douglas R. Docker

- Artwork and booklet design by CA Beckston