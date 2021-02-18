NITA STRAUSS Visits The Sweetwater Guitar Gallery; Video
February 18, 2021, 34 minutes ago
World-renowned guitarist Nita Strauss visited the Sweetwater Guitar Gallery to make sure they're giving their customers’ guitars the care they deserve - join Nita as she learns how to process guitars like a Sweetwater pro.
In other Nita-related news, Docker's Guild recently revealed the album cover for the upcoming album The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age Of Entropy. The fantastic artwork is by Carl-André Beckston.
Tracklisting:
“Terminus”
“K475 W.A.M.”
“Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle”
“Die Today”
“Machine Messiah”
“Le Chemin”
“Atlantis Town”
“The Arrow”
“Crusades”
“Into The Dahr Cages”
Docker's Guild recently announced the lineup for The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age of Entropy.
The lineup is split in two halves:
International Artists:
Douglas R. Docker (Biloxi, Vivaldi Metal Project, Chronomaster Project): bass, keyboards, vocals, spoken voice
Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher): guitars
Sascha Paeth (Avantasia): guitars
Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper): guitars
Mio Jaeger (Frantic Amber): guitars
Anneke Van Giersbergen (The Gathering, Devin Townsend): vocals
Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Trillium): vocals
Elizabeth Andrews (Frantic Amber): extreme vocals
Italian Artists:
Helly (Killin' Beaudelaire): drums
Stefano Aglì: drums
Anna Portalupi (Hardline, Tarja Turunen): bass
Luca Pisu (I Fasti, Dirty Set): bass
Roby Salvai (Roby Salvai Quintet): bass
Giorgio Novarino (The Chronomaster Project): bass
Toni Urzì (La Quadrilla): guitars
Luigi Iamundo (The Chronomaster Project): guitars
Valentina Procopio: vocals
Anna Petracca: vocals
Serena Moine: operatic vocals
- Alberto Macerata: recording engineer
- Mixed by Neil Kernon
- Produced by Douglas R. Docker
- Artwork and booklet design by CA Beckston