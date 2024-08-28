No New IRON MAIDEN Music On The Horizon - "There's Nothing In The Works At The Moment," Says STEVE HARRIS; Audio

Ahead of British Lion's first-ever tour stops in Australia and New Zealand, The Everblack Podcast spoke to Iron Maiden founder/bassist, Steve Harris, about upcoming tours, new music and more. Listen below.

Asked if there is new music from Iron Maiden on the way, Steve responds, "No, not at the moment. There's nothing in the works at the moment. But that's not to say there won't be."

He adds, "Bruce (Dickinson) has only just done his solo tour, so he spent quite a long time just doing that. So, I don't know. Yeah, I mean, maybe we'll find time to cram one in somewhere. You never know."

British Lion's Australia and New Zealand dates start in Perth on August 31 with dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and a stop in Auckland, NZ on September 15. The band will then return to Japan for the first time in six years with shows in Osaka and Tokyo before returning to the US for their long-awaited live debut on the West Coast with shows at San Diego’s Brick By Brick on October 3, the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on October 7, and an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 10. Tony Moore’s Awake will be the special guest on all dates with the exception of British Lion’s performance at Aftershock.

"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand” says Steve Harris. “We've been to the U.S. before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off,” continues Harris, “we'll also be returning to Japan to complete what I'm sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dates:

August

31 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House

September

3 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory

5 - Melbourne, AUS - Croxton Bandroom

9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

11 - Sydney, AUS - Manning

15 - Auckland, NZ - Paraoa Brewing Co

23 - Osaka, JAP - Big Cat

25 - Tokyo, JAP - O-East

October

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival