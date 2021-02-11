NO RAZA Premiere Music Video For "Atrición"

Death metal heavyweights No Raza have unleashed a brand new video clip for the track "Atrición".

No Raza vocalist Juan Guillermo Cano about the song: "'Atrición' (Attrition) is repentance through the eternal punishment and suffering of sin that is experienced by having harmed both living beings and our main goddess called Mother Earth, an offense that must be paid through tribulation and eternal martyrdom. This is a very special video because it was made during these difficult times for humanity, it is the result of everything that our kind has destroyed and damaged throughout his path in this planet, now it is only the beginning of an era of fury and condemnation from the sacred nature."

"Atrición" appears on No Raza's latest album, Transcending Material Sins, released in 2020 through German label Noble Demon, featuring artwork by Juan Guillermo Cano.

Tracklisting:

“On The Verge Of Dying Out”

“Ancient Wars”

“Reborn”

“Fratricide”

“Sail In Rot”

“Alteración mental”

“Decontamination”

“Scorn”

“Atrición”

“En carne y hueso”

“Transcending Material Sins”

“Sail In Rot” lyric video featuring current Venom Inc. and former Venom and Atomkraft singer and bassist Tony Dolan.