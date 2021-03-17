NO RAZA Unleash The Best Of No Raza Compilation

Death metal heavyweights, No Raza, have unleashed a best-of compilation, which is out now via Noble Demon. Order here.

Formed in 1997 in Colombia, South America, now based in Florida, No Raza belongs to one of the most eclectic acts the scene has to offer. More than two decades of energetic and relentless soundscapes, which not only led the band to play the most important and biggest festivals in South America, but also to share the stage with well known acts all around the globe, are now featured on their brand new compilation.

The Best Of No Raza is a remarkable journey through 24 years of career and a true imposing testimony entirely in the name of death metal. Vocalist and guitarist Juan Cano states: "The Best Of No Raza is a compilation that we have created with the most representative songs throughout our history, a journey through our entire discography with a select repertoire loaded with classic death metal sounds and intense lyrics, which have been constructed and marked an ideology that encompasses the human being in all its aspects, through its existence on this earthly plane.“

Tracklisting:

Transcending Material Sins

"Ancient Wars"

"On The Verge of Dying Out"

"Sail in Rot"

"Reborn"

"Fratricide"

"Atrición"

"En Carne y Hueso"

When Chaos Reigns

"Evil’s Seed"

"Corderos al Abismo"

"Débil Hombre"

"Contaminated Roots"

"Tiempos Malditos"

"Muerte por Traición"

Misantropía

"Lloverá Sangre en el Barro"

"Ríos de Sangre"

"La Marcha"

"Hipocresía"

"Profetas"

Del Poder a la Muerte

"Tierra Desconocida"

"Involución"

"La Danza de la Destrucción"

Lineup:

Juan Guillermo Cano (Vocals - Guitar)

Jairo Hernán Gómez (Drums)

Mike Spillane (Bass)

Camilo Sanchez (Guitar)