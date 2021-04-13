NOBODY - Finnish One-Man Acoustic Black Metal Project To Release New Album In May 2021; New Single "Bathory" Streaming

Finland's Tuomas Kauppinen, who works under the moniker Nobody, has released a new single, "Bathory". The track is taken from the upcoming second album, Eternal Infernal, which is set to be released on May 21st via Inverse Records. The new album takes his music to a new territory, including elements of world music as well as traditional instruments. While black metal influences are not so overtly heard, the album retains a dark undertome as it travels through time from ancient Rome to the present day.

Kauppinen comments: "In the depths of a Romanian castle lies its former queen, Elizabeth Bathory. She is forever trapped inside four tightly sealed walls. Her quest for eternal youth sealed her destiny. Bathing in the blood of hundreds of young girls under the belief that this would give her what she wanted, she invoked the fury of a great mage. The horror she inflicted gave the mage power to confront her and inspire others to stand up to her. To this day her cries can be heard in the castle but no one knows where exactly she is buried."

Tracklist:

"Children of Pompeii"

"Blackbeard"

"Bathory"

"Nero"

"In the Arms of North II"

"The Question"

"Owl Demon"

"Parasite"

"Sexhex"

Line-up:

Tuomas Kauppinen - vocals, acoustic guitar, electric bass, accordion, congas, electric guitar, contra bass, keyboard, djembe & triangle