NOCTIFERIA Signs Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings of Saturn, and more, has announced their partnership with industrial death metal band Noctiferia. Noctiferia has been spreading its unique style of Slovenian extreme metal since the late ‘90s, touring worldwide with bands like Marduk, Immolation and In Flames; while also performing at Wacken, Bloodstock Festivals and more.

The band had the following to say about partnering with Extreme Management Group: "Noctiferia took a big step up and signed a management deal with Extreme Management Group from New York. We’re stoked and honored to work with such a professional team and to be part of this exclusive family of artists with our new album ready to be released! See you on tour!"

EMG said, "Noctiferia has put in a ton of work in the studio and have been part of some great tours. We intend to make that hard work count. Expect big things to come from Noctiferia and Extreme Management Group."

(Photo by: Alan Orlic)