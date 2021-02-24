NOCTIFERIA To Release New Album In May; New Single / Video Featuring DAVID VINCENT Due In March, Livestream Show Announced

Ljubljana’s underground legends Noctiferia have signed with Blood Blast Distribution for the digital release of their Reforma album, set to be unleashed on May 28th. The first single / video “Now You Will Pay” featuring David Vincent is coming on March 5th. In addition, Noctiferia have announced their livestream show due to take place on March 18th.

The band has issued the following statement:

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the signing of a worldwide deal with Blood Blast Distribution for the digital release of the upcoming album Reforma. We are looking forward to working with such a professional and experienced team!

"It’s with great pleasure that we can announce the release date for Reforma – tribute to Laibach. It was never a secret that we are fond of Laibach, their avant-garde approach to musical and visual art. And now we finally have the the whole package ready with killer songs, amazing guest musicians, top-notch production and visual presentation!"

Tracklist:

"Barbarians Are Coming"

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)

"No History"

"Tanz Mit Laibach" (feat. Attila Csihar)

"Eurovision"

"Smrt Za Smrt"

"Das Spiel Ist Aus"

"Slovenska Akropola" (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

Reforma is new studio album by Noctiferia, a tribute to the legendary and world-renowned avant-garde band Laibach featuring three big and legendary names of metal scene; David Vincent - ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas, Attila Csihar - Mayhem, and Jørgen Munkeby - Shining. It was mixed and mastered by the award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, At The Gates, etc.). The artwork concept and design is the work of Jean-Emmanuel "Valnoir" Simoulin from French design studio Metastazis, known for their work with Ghost, Behemoth, At the Gates and Amorphis. The album can be described as a "crushing sounding mix of extreme metal and avant-garde music," with some very special and legendary guests!

Furthermore, Noctiferia will hold a livestream show, Noctiferia Plays Reforma - Tribute Zo Laibach at Kino Šiška' set to take place on March 18th. Get more information here. Tickets at this location.

Photo: Simon Pelko