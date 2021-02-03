NON SERVIAM Release "Ô World, Ô Work!" Music Video

Anonymous experimental metal collective, Non Serviam, have released a new video for the song, "Ô World, Ô Work", a powerful act of defiance directed at capitalism and its system of general exploitation.

Non Serviam creates a sonic collage of experimental, black, doom, grindcore, crust and industrial metal while staying within the framework of a baroque influence.

Non Serviam have teamed up with the Code666 label to bring forth another masterful release, blurring lines between genres and going beyond the boundaries that restrain them.

Le Coeur Bat (The Heart Beats) is comprised of eight tracks which delve into the the deepest pits of the universe and worse even still, the darkest corners of the mind. This psychosis inspiring album will be available on all major platforms digitally as well as digipack CD and yellow vinyl on April 23.

Non Serviam adds: "It's a chance for a project like Non Serviam to benefit from the expertise and scouting talents of Code666. It is indeed one of the rare labels that has offered in the last decades the possibility to get under the spell of some of the best black metal bands from around the world, that is to say for us the most experimental and consequent ones, among which some of our inspirations (Ephel Duath, Imperial Triumphant, Negură Bunget, Aborym, Amesoeurs, Vampillia). Le Coeur Bat is an album that has been delayed many times, and has suffered greatly from the current pandemic crisis, it must now be released, like all of us. Long live the devil who threatens this world of money, cops and viruses - The old world has to burn."