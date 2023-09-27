NONPOINT Announce The Million Watts Tour 2023

Nonpoint have announced The Million Watts Tour 2023 with (hed p.e.), Sumo Cyco, and special guest VRSTY this December. The tour will kick off on December 1sin Harrisburg, PA at HMAC on Herr. The tour is in support of the band's latest single, "A Million Watts".

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 AM, EST, here.

The Million Watts Tour 2023 dates:

December

1 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC on Herr

2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

5 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

6 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

8 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

9 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

15 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)