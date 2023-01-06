NONPOINT Announces Immersive "Twisted Wizard Of Oz" Themed Tour With Special Guests BLACKTOP MOJO And SUMO CYCO

Attention rock/metal music fans! Follow the yellow brick road to The Emerald Cities Tour, featuring Nonpoint with special guests Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco. This all immersive "Twisted Wizard Of Oz" themed tour will transport you from the second you walk in the venue with visuals and amazing live performances that are sure to have you pitting in the mynical streets of Munchkinland.

The tour will be traveling through their top cities, including Virginia Beach, Houston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Tampa (Ybor City). This is your chance to take a musical journey and witness the critically acclaimed live shows of Nonpoint, Blacktop Mojo, and Sumo Cyco firsthand. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rock out in the Land of Oz. Get your tickets now before they're all gone.

Additionally you'll have the chance to gain access to watch them soundcheck, get autographs, early access to the venue and merchandise, snap some pics with the band in front of the stage, then make your way to their tour bus to listen to unreleased demos from 1997, demos they're currently working on and be a part of the music making process as one of their VIPs, because after listening you get to vote on which songs Nonpoint should work on next to release to the public. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Tickets on sale now at nonpoint.com.

2023 The Emerald Cities Tour Dates:

March

2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

3 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times Four Mile Park

4 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

7 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

8 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

14 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

15 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

18 - Biloxi, MS - Point Cadet Plaza

19 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

21 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

22 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

26 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)