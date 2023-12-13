NONPOINT To Celebrate Sold-Out Million Watts Tour With Live Streams This Weekend

"While the success of this tour has been amazing, when the shows started selling out, so many fans were disappointed they couldn’t get tickets. We wanted to do something about that,” says Nonpoint frontman Elias Soriano.

Nonpoint will be celebrating the wrap of their 2023 sold-out Million Watts Tour on Friday, December 15, followed by a second event on Saturday, December 16; a performance of their major label debut album, Statement.

Audio for both nights will be mixed by the legendary Toby Wright, who is renown for his innovative work with Korn, Alice In Chains, Metallica and KISS, to name a few.

The streams will be one-time only events, as they happen live from the iconic Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan. The shows will not be available for download or replay.

The Machine Shop Digital Lounge app is available on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Android and IOS. You can find it in their respective stores, or here.

In order to keep ticket costs down, tickets will be sold directly to fans and can be purchased here.



Friday, December 15 will be the last night of the Million Watts Tour. Saturday, December 16 will be a special performance of their seminal album, Statement. Nonpoint's set time begins at 9:25 both nights.

Embracing their roles as masters and pioneers within the nu-metal/rap-rock genre, Nonpoint has remained a well-kept secret in the expansive world of rock and metal. Their music and acclaimed live shows have attracted the attention of music legends from all corners of the industry, each of whom has witnessed the sheer chaos and spellbinding magic that unfolds onstage. Audiences fervently recite the iconic melodies and lyrics delivered by the charismatic frontman, Elias Soriano, whose iconic dreadlocks and magnetic stage presence captivate every onlooker.

Says multi Grammy-winning producer/mixer Toby Wright “Nonpoint are one of the most exciting live bands out there and I feel honored to have the opportunity to capture their tremendous performances for the debut of Machine Shop Digital Lounge.”

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Drew Johnston)