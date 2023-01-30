NORMA JEAN Share "1994" Music Video; US Headline Tour Kicks Off February 3

Norma Jean have dropped the video for "1994". It's comprised of footage spanning the entirety of their career. The song lives on their ninth album, Deathrattle Sing For Me, out now via Solid State Records.

"If you film your band for 20+ years and never do anything with it, you end up with a box full of VHS and hi-8 tapes like what happened to me," says singer Cory Brandan. "Instead of making that expensive documentary you were always hoping to make, just make a three- minute music video instead."

Norma Jean will also hit the road on a headline tour with Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven as support. All dates are below.

February

3 - Anaheim, CA - Parish - House Of Blues

4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall

12 - Iowa CIiy, IA - Wildwood

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

17 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

18 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It

March

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

3 - Mesa, AZ - Nile

4 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Rachel Putman)