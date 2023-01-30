NORMA JEAN Share "1994" Music Video; US Headline Tour Kicks Off February 3
January 30, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Norma Jean have dropped the video for "1994". It's comprised of footage spanning the entirety of their career. The song lives on their ninth album, Deathrattle Sing For Me, out now via Solid State Records.
"If you film your band for 20+ years and never do anything with it, you end up with a box full of VHS and hi-8 tapes like what happened to me," says singer Cory Brandan. "Instead of making that expensive documentary you were always hoping to make, just make a three- minute music video instead."
Norma Jean will also hit the road on a headline tour with Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven as support. All dates are below.
February
3 - Anaheim, CA - Parish - House Of Blues
4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall
12 - Iowa CIiy, IA - Wildwood
15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
17 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
18 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It
March
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
3 - Mesa, AZ - Nile
4 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Rachel Putman)