North Carolina’s SHAKEY DEVILLE Release Debut Single “Shot’s Fired”

North Carolina rockers Shakey DeVille consisting of guitarist Curly, singer Dan Miller, drummer Brandon Bentley and bassist Jashwa Bradley have released their debut single “Shot’s Fired” from their upcoming debut EP, which is tentatively slated for release in March 2021.

The band states: “Me and the drummer [Brandon] pretty much came from the same local music scene here in Greensboro. We were in two different bands at the time but always played shows together, so eventually we started talking about getting together and jamming. Well fast forward, some things happened, and I ended up moving to California, but that’s a whole other story [laughs]! So I move back to Greensboro [North Carolina], but just recently met up with him around February of this year, and we started talking again. We eventually got together and jammed, and as soon as we started playing, I said to myself ‘Hmm, we don’t sound half bad playing together.’

“So we started talking more concrete plans, and went on the hunt for the other members. [Lead vocalist] Dan [Miller] was a friend of Dalton’s [lead vocalist for Pröwess] and we went to a party at his house one night. I remembered he came up on stage with Pröwess one day and asked if he’d be interested in coming out n jamming with me and Brandon. I showed him an original me and Brandon wrote together, which actually ended up being ‘Shot’s Fired’ [laughs] and he was instantly into it!

“Jashwa is the newest member of Shakey DeVille, replacing Dalton on bass. He was referred to me by Scott Roby [guitarist in Pröwess] a while back, so I finally decided to give him a call. He came in and nailed a couple of the originals, so we decided to keep him around for a while [laughs].

"Shakey DeVille won’t really interfere with anything Pröwess. I’m kind of a workaholic when it comes to playing music. I hate sitting still [laughs]. So when Pröwess has nothing going on, I try to fill the off day with something related to Shakey DeVille, and vice versa!”

In regard to how the band name Shakey DeVille came about, Staples stated: “The name came to me one day when me and my cousin were hanging out, you know, and talking about cars, and he mentioned that he’s a Cadillac kind of guy. And you know, I agreed, but mine would more than likely be all busted up, and run down. Junk falling off of it going down the road and things like that [laughs]. And that’s when Shakey DeVille popped in my head and it was perfect! It was really as simple as that [laughs].”