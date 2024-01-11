NORTH SEA ECHOES Feat. FATES WARNING Members Drop Lyric Video For "Open Book" Single; Debut Album Due In February

Two members of the pioneering progressive metal act Fates Warning, Ray Alder and Jim Matheos, continue to brave new waters with North Sea Echoes.

Today, the duo is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Really Good Terrible Things, due out February 23 via Metal Blade. The band has also shared the first taste of the upcoming record with their new single, "Open Book", out today.

The first single off the record, "Open Book" kicks things off, and was also the first song written on Really Good Terrible Things. Matheos shares, "with Ray's lyrics about ending and beginnings, it felt like a good mood to start off with." Alder adds, "The line 'we're a cloud behind the moon' is referring to the fact that we are all basically an impossibility. Yet here we are. And we will go on until we can't. I'm speaking of inevitability."

Watch the "Open Book" lyric video below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Open Book"

"Flowers In Decay"

"Unmoved"

"Throwing Stones"

"Empty"

"The Mission"

"Where I'm From"

"We Move Around The Sun"

"Touch The Sky"

"No Maps"

"Open Book" lyric video:

Ray Alder and Jim Matheos' musical legacy is vast and lauded, both as collaborators and individuals. Alder has been the vocalist and main co-writer for prog metal heroes Fates Warning for the past 35 years. With them, he has recorded 10 albums between 1988 (No Exit) and 2020 (Long Day Good Night). Further rounding out his discography are seven albums with Redemption, two solo albums, and the band A-Z with Mark Zonder, which debuted in 2022.

Prolific and pioneering guitarist/producer Matheos is a co-founder of Fates Warning, the lineup debuting with 1984's Night on Bröcken on Metal Blade. In addition to 13 albums with Fates, Matheos' myriad other work includes several solo albums, four albums alongside former Dream Theater keyboardist Kevin Moore, under the name OSI, and new band, Kings of Mercia, a lineup that's been termed "a hybrid; it's heavy, but not metal."

"Throughout Really Good Terrible Things, Matheos and Alder serve up the kind of seductive melancholy Fates Warning fans will recognize," says Jeff Wagner, author of the Fates Warning book Destination Onward. "Yet there's a thoroughly different approach here: vocals are delivered with a sort of nostalgic sadness, and the guitar work is layered in such a way as to feel dreamlike. These are rich sonic landscapes, visiting places haunting, beautiful, spectral and secret. The Matheos/Alder partnership is taken to some new and wonderful places here," Wagner concludes.

Really Good Terrible Things shows the breadth and versatility of the acclaimed pair, along with a freshness that belies their long musical partnership. "We both still love making music and we really enjoy working together. There's a good amount of chemistry there, I think," Matheos shares. "We both know what to expect from each other."