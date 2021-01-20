NORTHTALE Guitarist BILL HUDSON Featured In LTD Deluxe H-1001 Playthrough Video For ESP

ESP Guitars USA has posted on their a demostration video where guitarist Bill Hudson is playing an instrumental arrangement of "Welcome To Paradise" by his band, Northtale.

ESP comments on the video:

"Shred king Bill Hudson is here to rock the LTD Deluxe H-1001 in Violet Andromeda Satin finish on this playthrough of Northtale's 'Welcome To Paradise'. The first thing you’ll notice about this LTD Deluxe H-1001 is its Violet Andromeda Satin finish. The Andromeda finish makes the guitar appear various shades of blue, violet, and even green as light is reflected from various angles. The H-1001 is the first LTD version of this outstanding design in a satin finish. It offers an arched-top mahogany body with set-thru construction at 25.5” scale. It features a set of direct-mount Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck) and Pegasus (bridge) pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a Hipshot bridge with string-thru-body, a Hipshot bridge with string-thru-body design, and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets."

Swedish-American power metal supergroup Northtale are complete again and today, they introduce their new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose (Traumer) from Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Guitarist Bill Hudson states: "After a long and grueling audition process, we are ready to announce our new singer! I’ve auditioned about 40 of the best vocalists in the world, from very famous to complete newcomers, spread through 11 countries. I wish I could’ve hired more than one, but since we needed to make a decision, I’m happy to announce Guilherme Hirose as our new frontman! Guilherme blew my mind through his initial auditions, nailing the songs from the first album as if they were written for his own voice. But he really shined on our new songs. When he sent me the first recording, I knew he was the guy. I had no doubt. When I presented him to the band to get their opinions, they unanimously voted for him! We’re a band once again! We’re currently recording vocals at Dharma Studios in São Paulo, Brazil with engineer Rodrigo Oliveira partnering up with Dennis Ward to deliver amazing performances. We’re once again ready to hit the road!"

Guilherme Hirose adds: "Well it’s just amazing being in a band with such great world class musicians. We’ve been talking since June, and in August I received a Bill’s call, telling I me was the chosen one. Things were shaping just great since, and the new songs sound just awesome (I know it’s a cliché, but that’s exactly how it feels). I’m very much looking forward to hitting the road, as soon as possible, having fun with the guys and with you in your city!"

Northtale are:

Guilherme Hirose - vocals

Bill Hudson - guitars

Mikael Planefeldt - bass

Jimmy Pitts - keyboard

Patrick Johansson - drums