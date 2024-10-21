Norway's MANES Sign With Avantgarde Music; To Burn Is To Shine Album Due In 2025

The legendary Manes has both inked a deal with Avantgarde Music and announced a brand-new album, To Burn Is To Shine, which will be unveiled in 2025. To Burn Is To Shine will serve as the full-length follow-up to the highly acclaimed masterpiece that is Slow Motion Death Sequence (2018).

A proud product of Trondheim, Manes was formed in 1992. Manes is rightly regarded as one of the most important acts in the history of black metal for their early work. However, from Vilosophe (2003) onward, the band has led a second life as a no less brilliant experimental entity, seamlessly fusing eclectic elements of various genres. Manes is totally unlike any project that is or ever was, minus the other creations of their driving force, Tor-Helge "Cernunnus" Skei.

Through the years, Skei's genius has never ceased to astound us but only continues to surprise and delight us. Besides Skei, Manes' core members are the revered Torstein Parelius, Rune Hoemsnes, and Eivind Fjøseide. The phenomenally gifted Asgeir Hatlen also serves as a loyal fixture. In addition, Manes has named the following amazing talents as close associates: Anna Murphy, Marita Hellem, Ana Carolina Skaret, Tom Engelsøy, Rune Folgerø, and Tor Arne Helgesen.

Avantgarde Music penned the following when breaking the news of their alliance with Manes:

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the legendary Norwegian band Manes to our label! Known for their genre-defying sound and groundbreaking albums, Manes have been a force in the metal and avant-garde scenes for years.

"Their upcoming album, To Burn Is To Shine, is set to be released in 2025 (exact date TBA), and it promises to be another bold chapter in their sonic evolution. Prepare for an unparalleled musical journey that will ignite your senses!

"Stay tuned for more updates, exclusive previews, and release details. This is just the beginning!"

Earlier this year, Manes released two mind-blowing titles, which wowed audiences for the first time on the very same day, the EP Pathei Mathos and Slow Motion Death Sequence Remixed. Those offerings can currently be purchased via Aftermath Music.