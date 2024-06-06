Norway's SHINING Release "The Madness And The Damage Done" Live Video Feat. IHSAHN

Norwegian band, Shining, have released a live video for "The Madness And The Damage Done", featuring Emperor legend, Ihsahn.

The track is taken from the Blackjazz Live At The Heavy Water Plant concert film and CD. Watch the video below, and get your signed copy of this exclusive limited edition release, here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"The Madness And The Damage Done"

"Fisheye"

"Exit Sun"

"HEALTER SKELTER"

"The Madness And The Damage Done (Part 2)"

"Blackjazz Deathtrance"

"Omen"

"21st Century Schizoid Man"

"The Madness And The Damage Done" (feat. Ihsahn)

"RMGDN" outro