Norway’s NEXORUM Unveil Official Video For New Single “The Pestilential Wind”

Nexorum, the blackened death metal machine based in Trondheim, Norway, has issued the official video for their new single “The Pestilential Wind”. The song is taken from their sophomore album Tongue Of Thorns, which will be released on May 19, 2023 via Non Serviam Records.

Stream / download “The Pestilential Wind” at this location.

“Behold ‘The Pestilential Wind’, the latest offering from Nexorum. As the haunting melodies and guttural vocals intertwine, one can feel the presence of Pazuzu, the ancient Babylonian demon of the southwest wind, summoned forth by the band's infernal incantations. The blistering beats and eerie guitar riffs create a maelstrom of sound that takes the listener on a journey through a desolate wasteland, ravaged by the disease and suffering that the Pestilential Wind brings. This is a song that drips with malevolent power and unbridled fury, leaving all who hear it in awe of its dark majesty. Join Nexorum on this unholy quest, and let the Pestilential Wind carry you away into the deserts of old,” comments the band.

Events of the past years led Nexorum down a much darker path, emphasizing the elements of black metal in the band's music. As the second horseman of Revelations is currently pushing the world closer and closer to the brink of nuclear holocaust, Famine is sure to follow. Now the end times draw near, Nexorum's upcoming album, Tongue Of Thorns, will serve as a sonic feast to stave off Famine. A fitting soundtrack when the Day of Wrath finally is upon us.

Tracklisting:

"Shun"

"Solvet Saeclum In Favilla"

"The Pestilential Wind"

"Elegy Of Hate"

"Cult Of The Monolith"

"Eldritch Abominations"

"Sinnets Krig"

"Mother Of Ghouls"

"Wrath Of Zeal"

“Elegy Of Hate” official video:

“Cult Of The Monolith” visualizer:

Pre-orders:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Bandcamp

For further details, visit Nexorum on Facebook.