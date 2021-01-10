Norwegian Fusion Guitarist BØRGE OLSEN Unshackles "The Count Of Godthaab"

In February 2019, Børge Olsen released his first solo album Ultimate Fingers, and only two years later he’s ready with the follow-up Music In The Dark, which will be his first release after signing with new label Fresh Tea Records.

Listen to "The Count Of Godthaab" from Music In The Dark now:

Music In The Dark, set for release on January 22nd, presents brand new recordings of Børge Olsen’s songs from today and back in time. None of the songs have ever been released before. His music is a mix of jazz, rock, and metal.

Join Børge Olsen on a musical journey through prog and fusion with screaming guitars and ultra fast runs. Børge has a strong left hand technique and he always avoids tapping. Where other guitarists have to use both hands for tapping, he manages to do the same with only one hand. Børge is known for his extreme self-developed legato technique, and a super fast and precise picking technique. He has a distinctive passion and feeling in his guitar playing, which makes the music extra atmospheric.

Tracklisting:

"Analogue Injection"

"Bloody Moon"

"Skvulp"

"Music In The Dark"

"Question"

"Story"

"The Count Of Godthaab"

"After The Dark"

"Electronic Factory"

(Photo by Arash Taheri)