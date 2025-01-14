NOTHING MORE Announce US Headlining Dates
January 14, 2025, 45 minutes ago
3X Grammy-nominated and Gold-certified rock act, Nothing More, wrapped 2024 with several milestone achievements including landing two #1 singles - “Angel Song” featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and “If It Doesn't Hurt” - both of which were featured on their acclaimed album, Carnal, out last June via Better Noise Music. Their next single, “House On Sand" (feat. Eric V. of I Prevail), will be added to radio on January 21. Watch its music video, which currently has over 2.6 million views, below.
Nothing More today announce a handful of headlining shows amidst their upcoming spring tour with multi-platinum rock legends Disturbed, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Sickness. Nothing More’s headlining shows, listed below, will alternate support from Texas-based hard rockers Kingdom Collapse and hip-hop/rock artist Mike’s Dead on select dates. Aritst pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 15, at 10 AM, local time with pre-sale code "SAND", and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 AM, local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available now. Find all options at Nothing More’s website here.
Tour dates:
January
19-25 - Miami, FL - ShipRocked 2025
March
28 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal %
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #
31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #
April
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #
3 - Albany, NY - Empire Live %
4 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #
7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #
8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop %
9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse #
10 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine %
12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #
13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa %
14 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center #
16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC #
17 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE ^
18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena #
19 - Destin, FL - Club LA ^
21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ^
22 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ^
23 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena #
25 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #
26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena #
27 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live %
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #
May
5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #
6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory %
7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #
10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #
13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #
17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #
# with Disturbed and Daughtry
% with Kingdom Collapse
^ with Mike’s Dead
Nothing More - Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums) - were formed in San Antonio, TX and currently are based in Nashville, TN. Nothing More build unapologetically massive anthems from catchy arena-ready hooks with explosive bombast and nuanced storytelling. With over 1 billion streams and 160 million video views throughout their career resulting in three Grammy Award nominations and over a half-dozen Top 10 singles at Active Rock radio. Nothing More have won audiences over across the globe with their immersive and non-stop energetic live performances on tours with rock acts including Godsmack, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and Papa Roach in addition to appearances at rock’s largest festivals.