NOTHING MORE Announce US Headlining Dates

3X Grammy-nominated and Gold-certified rock act, Nothing More, wrapped 2024 with several milestone achievements including landing two #1 singles - “Angel Song” featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and “If It Doesn't Hurt” - both of which were featured on their acclaimed album, Carnal, out last June via Better Noise Music. Their next single, “House On Sand" (feat. Eric V. of I Prevail), will be added to radio on January 21. Watch its music video, which currently has over 2.6 million views, below.

Nothing More today announce a handful of headlining shows amidst their upcoming spring tour with multi-platinum rock legends Disturbed, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Sickness. Nothing More’s headlining shows, listed below, will alternate support from Texas-based hard rockers Kingdom Collapse and hip-hop/rock artist Mike’s Dead on select dates. Aritst pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 15, at 10 AM, local time with pre-sale code "SAND", and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 AM, local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available now. Find all options at Nothing More’s website here.

Tour dates:

January

19-25 - Miami, FL - ShipRocked 2025

March

28 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal %

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #

31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

April

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #

3 - Albany, NY - Empire Live %

4 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop %

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

10 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine %

12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa %

14 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center #

16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

17 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE ^

18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena #

19 - Destin, FL - Club LA ^

21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ^

22 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ^

23 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena #

25 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #

26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena #

27 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live %

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #

May

5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory %

7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #

13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #

# with Disturbed and Daughtry

% with Kingdom Collapse

^ with Mike’s Dead

Nothing More - Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums) - were formed in San Antonio, TX and currently are based in Nashville, TN. Nothing More build unapologetically massive anthems from catchy arena-ready hooks with explosive bombast and nuanced storytelling. With over 1 billion streams and 160 million video views throughout their career resulting in three Grammy Award nominations and over a half-dozen Top 10 singles at Active Rock radio. Nothing More have won audiences over across the globe with their immersive and non-stop energetic live performances on tours with rock acts including Godsmack, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and Papa Roach in addition to appearances at rock’s largest festivals.